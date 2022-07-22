Capital Investment Counsel, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 198 stocks valued at a total of $401.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(17.16%), COST(7.96%), and WMT(3.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capital Investment Counsel, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Capital Investment Counsel, Inc bought 1,319 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 72,160. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 07/22/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $107.7 per share and a market cap of $1,417.17Bil. The stock has returned -19.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-book ratio of 5.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.87 and a price-sales ratio of 5.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Capital Investment Counsel, Inc bought 10,345 shares of NAS:QCOM for a total holding of 51,026. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.07.

On 07/22/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $152.77 per share and a market cap of $171.14Bil. The stock has returned 9.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-book ratio of 12.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.65 and a price-sales ratio of 4.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Capital Investment Counsel, Inc bought 7,254 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 12,983. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $193.38.

On 07/22/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $169.3384 per share and a market cap of $456.56Bil. The stock has returned -51.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-book ratio of 3.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.75 and a price-sales ratio of 4.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Capital Investment Counsel, Inc bought 341 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 32,240. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 07/22/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $106.96 per share and a market cap of $1,414.22Bil. The stock has returned -16.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-book ratio of 5.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.83 and a price-sales ratio of 5.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Capital Investment Counsel, Inc bought 8,477 shares of NAS:CBRL for a total holding of 41,845. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.12.

On 07/22/2022, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc traded for a price of $92.5411 per share and a market cap of $2.12Bil. The stock has returned -30.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-book ratio of 3.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.64 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

