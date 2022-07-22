Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 203 stocks valued at a total of $458.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(22.30%), DVN(6.25%), and MSFT(5.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 360,687 shares in ARCA:FDL, giving the stock a 2.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.2 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund traded for a price of $35.18 per share and a market cap of $2.96Bil. The stock has returned 11.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a price-book ratio of 2.17.

During the quarter, Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC bought 116,225 shares of ARCA:HDV for a total holding of 124,850. The trade had a 2.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.21.

On 07/22/2022, iShares Core High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $99.48 per share and a market cap of $12.46Bil. The stock has returned 6.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a price-book ratio of 3.61.

During the quarter, Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC bought 48,768 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 747,169. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/22/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $153.86 per share and a market cap of $2,498.99Bil. The stock has returned 5.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-book ratio of 37.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.28 and a price-sales ratio of 6.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC bought 99,764 shares of NYSE:DVN for a total holding of 519,534. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.21.

On 07/22/2022, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $55.365 per share and a market cap of $36.85Bil. The stock has returned 128.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-book ratio of 3.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 32,457 shares in NYSE:ALL, giving the stock a 0.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $131.13 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Allstate Corp traded for a price of $116.78 per share and a market cap of $32.05Bil. The stock has returned -6.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Allstate Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-book ratio of 1.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.95 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

