WoodTrust Financial Corp recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 144 stocks valued at a total of $445.00Mil. The top holdings were EFA(8.61%), VOE(4.00%), and IWN(3.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WoodTrust Financial Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 131,301-share investment in ARCA:DFIV. Previously, the stock had a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.91 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Dimensional International Value ETF traded for a price of $28.53 per share and a market cap of $3.69Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a price-book ratio of 0.91.

The guru established a new position worth 104,681 shares in ARCA:DFUV, giving the stock a 0.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.27 during the quarter.

On 07/22/2022, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF traded for a price of $32.38 per share and a market cap of $7.58Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a price-book ratio of 1.81.

During the quarter, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought 6,709 shares of NYSE:NOC for a total holding of 16,639. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $459.05.

On 07/22/2022, Northrop Grumman Corp traded for a price of $451.85 per share and a market cap of $70.24Bil. The stock has returned 27.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Northrop Grumman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-book ratio of 5.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.32 and a price-sales ratio of 2.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought 16,805 shares of NAS:HON for a total holding of 38,409. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.59.

On 07/22/2022, Honeywell International Inc traded for a price of $181.47 per share and a market cap of $123.53Bil. The stock has returned -20.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-book ratio of 6.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.78 and a price-sales ratio of 3.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought 36,720 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 613,404. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.

On 07/22/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $63.4 per share and a market cap of $45.99Bil. The stock has returned -16.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

