Van Berkom & Associates Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. is an investment management firm based out of Montreal, Quebec. The company was originally established in 1991 by Joannes Sebastian van Berkom, who is still with the company today acting as its President, CEO, CFO, COO, and CLO. Van Berkom & Associates conducts its research internally, utilizing a fundamental methodology to make its investment decisions. The company invests with a bottom up approach, allocating its assets in the growth stocks of primarily small cap companies. Van Berkom & Associates invests in the public equity markets of Canada and United States. The company invests most heavily in the consumer discretionary and finance sectors, each of which makes up over a fifth of the firm’s total asset allocations, and also invests in the industrials, information technology, health care, and real estate sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree. Van Berkom & Associates holds its allocations for just under 16 quarters on average and holds its top 10 allocations, which makes up just under a third of its total holdings, only 5.7 quarters on average. In the most recent quarter, Van Berkom & Associates had a turnover rate of approximately 7.7%. Van Berkom & Associates currently manages approximately $3.3 billion in total assets under management spread across 41 accounts, all of which are discretionary. Both of the firm’s total assets under management and total number of accounts have been increasing in recent years with its total assets under management growing significantly from $1.4 billion back in 2011 to well over twice that amount today. The company mainly caters to pension and profit sharing plans and state and municipal entities, which makes up approximately half and a third of its client base, respectively. Van Berkom & Associates currently offers a specialized small cap portfolio and takes advisory fees in the form of a percentage of assets and performance based fees.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 61 stocks valued at a total of $2.39Bil. The top holdings were LOPE(3.38%), FSS(3.36%), and SNEX(3.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 849,824 shares in NYSE:YETI, giving the stock a 1.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.76 during the quarter.

On 07/23/2022, YETI Holdings Inc traded for a price of $49.62 per share and a market cap of $4.28Bil. The stock has returned -47.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, YETI Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-book ratio of 9.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 1,368,726-share investment in NYSE:RMAX. Previously, the stock had a 1.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.33 during the quarter.

On 07/23/2022, RE/MAX Holdings Inc traded for a price of $24.74 per share and a market cap of $476.65Mil. The stock has returned -23.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RE/MAX Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:LOPE by 173,548 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.23.

On 07/23/2022, Grand Canyon Education Inc traded for a price of $93.91 per share and a market cap of $3.04Bil. The stock has returned 2.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Grand Canyon Education Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-book ratio of 4.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.23 and a price-sales ratio of 4.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:SNEX by 201,996 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.13.

On 07/23/2022, StoneX Group Inc traded for a price of $82.75 per share and a market cap of $1.67Bil. The stock has returned 30.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, StoneX Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.85 and a price-sales ratio of 0.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought 318,266 shares of NYSE:SHAK for a total holding of 1,047,116. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.3.

On 07/23/2022, Shake Shack Inc traded for a price of $48.13 per share and a market cap of $1.89Bil. The stock has returned -52.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shake Shack Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 52.65 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.