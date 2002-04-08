SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. ( ROIC, Financial) announced today the release of its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, detailing the Company’s ESG achievements during 2021, as well as its ongoing initiatives and long term strategic goals. The report was prepared in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards, the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).



The report is available at: http://www.roireit.net/assets/001/5927.pdf

HIGHLIGHTS

Awarded 2021 (and recently 2022) Green Lease Leader (“Gold” level designation)

15% reduction in year-over-year same-center energy consumption

14% reduction in year-over-year same-center greenhouse gas emissions

Launched comprehensive climate scenario analysis (aligned with TCFD)

100% corporate participation in annual diversity, equity and inclusion training

Continued company-wide annual diversity and harassment awareness training

Continued employee community environmental engagement initiatives

Refreshed Board (3 new diverse independent directors added, 2 long-tenured directors retired)

Enhanced corporate governance (amended Bylaws to strengthen stockholder rights)

Continued to incorporate ESG milestones in executive compensation program

Launched GRESB participation initiative, enhancing ESG transparency with all stakeholders





Stuart A. Tanz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stated, “During this past year we continued to notably advance our ESG program. We achieved key environmental sustainability milestones, furthered employee engagement regarding diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and enhanced Board diversity and fundamental stockholder rights. Our accomplishments this past year reflect our long-standing commitment to operating our business and portfolio in an ethical, sustainable and responsible manner. Going forward, we intend to build on our accomplishments to date and continue working diligently at achieving our long term ESG goals.”

ABOUT RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. ( ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2022, ROIC owned 89 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.2 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings, and Fitch Ratings, Inc. Additional information is available at: www.roireit.net.

When used herein, the words "believes," "anticipates," "projects," "should," "estimates," "expects," “guidance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements with the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21F of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results of ROIC to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information regarding such risks and factors is described in ROIC's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available at: www.roireit.net.