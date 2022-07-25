Pendal Group Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 448 stocks valued at a total of $10.19Bil. The top holdings were ACN(3.73%), TS(3.50%), and ICLR(3.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pendal Group Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Pendal Group Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:NXPI by 2,293,284 shares. The trade had a 3.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $173.93.

On 07/25/2022, NXP Semiconductors NV traded for a price of $174.09 per share and a market cap of $45.39Bil. The stock has returned -10.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NXP Semiconductors NV has a price-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-book ratio of 6.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.81 and a price-sales ratio of 4.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Pendal Group Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:SPGI by 936,810 shares. The trade had a 3.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $357.34.

On 07/25/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $357.65 per share and a market cap of $123.02Bil. The stock has returned -12.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-book ratio of 3.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.27 and a price-sales ratio of 10.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 1,957,594-share investment in NAS:BNTX. Previously, the stock had a 2.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $153.07 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, BioNTech SE traded for a price of $160.64 per share and a market cap of $38.92Bil. The stock has returned -42.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BioNTech SE has a price-earnings ratio of 2.72, a price-book ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 1,927,070 shares in NYSE:SAP, giving the stock a 1.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.08 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, SAP SE traded for a price of $92.65 per share and a market cap of $109.31Bil. The stock has returned -31.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SAP SE has a price-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-book ratio of 2.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.07 and a price-sales ratio of 3.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Pendal Group Ltd bought 2,799,528 shares of NYSE:QGEN for a total holding of 3,208,379. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.06.

On 07/25/2022, Qiagen NV traded for a price of $47.64 per share and a market cap of $10.87Bil. The stock has returned -8.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qiagen NV has a price-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-book ratio of 3.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

