CION+Investment+Group+%28CION%29%2C a leading alternative investment solutions platform, has acquired a full stake in the financial advisor marketing, practice management, and content platform, Seven Group.

This acquisition expands the value-add services available for financial advisors that work with CION and builds on its successful and growing retail distribution platform.

Seven Group, which has helped hundreds of advisors grow and market their practices since its launch in 2020, will rebrand as Advisor+I%2FO. The current leadership and team will continue to help advisors grow their practices through content, coaching, and technology.

Alex Cavalieri, co-founder of Seven Group, stated, “With this move, CION will further deepen the relationships it has with advisors and be able to serve them even more effectively in two core areas of their businesses – client portfolios and client relationships. This also allows us to expand our core offering while leveraging CION’s experience and deep-rooted relationships within the wealth management space.”

Mark Gatto, co-CEO of CION, commented, “As we continue to expand how we serve the advisor community in the most robust way possible, with this integration, we can bring more value to financial advisors while enabling them to have more effective and scalable conversations with prospects and clients.”

About CION Investments

CION Investments is a leading alternative investment solutions platform designed to redefine the way individual investors can build their portfolios and help meet their long-term investment goals. CION Investments currently sponsors CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION), a leading publicly listed business development company that currently manages approximately $1.9 billion in assets, and sponsors, through CION Ares Management, the CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund, a globally diversified interval fund that currently manages approximately $3.4 billion in assets. CION Investments has also partnered with the Man Group to create unique, scalable, and accessible investment solutions, which began with Man Global Private Markets (Man GPM), Man Group’s private markets business.

For more information, please visit www.cioninvestments.com.

About Advisor I/O

Advisor I/O helps financial advisors get clear on their marketing and succeed in a digital world. With on-demand coaching, engaging content, and scalable tools, the platform and process help advisors drive growth, lower costs over time, and increase AUM.

Advisors get access to our digital platform, which gives them ready-to-go content, email campaigns, marketing training, presentations, e-books, video scripts, and more.

To learn more: www.advisorio.co

