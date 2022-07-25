CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2022 / CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK:CEOS) ("CeCors," "PsyKey" or the "Company"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary PsyKey Inc. proudly announces the initial segment fulfillment of the $50,000 purchase order of its functional mushroom-infused coffee line from innovative marketing firm Union Marketing.

The initial fulfillment is the first of two segments. It includes the delivery of 900 boxes of PsyKey's four functional mushroom-infused coffee pods and educational, marketing, and branding material.

"The milestone of fulfilling the first segment of this purchase order with Union Marketing is both exciting and an important foundational step for the company. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership. Distribution is paramount when aggressively scaling a brand. Being strategically partnered with a company whose targeted network consists of over 750,000 engaged members will give us a competitive advantage over others in the functional beverage industry."

"Our first target is to obtain just 1%-member engagement on a monthly subscription program. That equals 7,500 new customers with the potential of nearly $250,000 in monthly revenue. We are confident that the benefits and great flavor of our products, combined with Union Marketing's expertise in subscription-based advertising, will allow us to win over many new and repeat customers. This is the very first stage of growing our distribution, sales, and brand awareness, following the successful launch of our new website and Direct-to-Consumer E-Commerce platform." Said Amar Bhatal, President of PsyKey Inc.

"Not only have we taken tremendous steps to develop multiple functional products, from securing some of the highest quality raw ingredients to strategically partnering with various industry experts, but we have always believed that taste is king. Based on our initial customer feedback, we are confident the team has delivered on its initial promises. In addition, our seasoned sales team is urgently pursuing numerous other distribution channels in Canada and the US. We look forward to updating our valued shareholders in the very near future on all developments." Continued Amar Bhatal, President of PsyKey Inc.

Union Marketing

Union Marketing is a creative marketing firm focused on BRINGING INNOVATION TO UNIONS. We assist unions and associations alike in building successful promotional campaigns and modernizing their communications through innovative products and services.

Unionized since 2013, our staff have a unique understanding of union culture and issues surrounding the labor movement. Through this understanding, we are able to provide clients with the services that are most effective in cultivating a thriving membership.

www.unionmarketing.ca

About PsyKey Inc.

PsyKey, Inc. Is an innovative wellness company that specializes in the development and commercialization of mycology-based entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations. From functional to psychedelic PsyKey believes in the magic of mushrooms.

As part of our optimal wellness strategy, PsyKey understands the importance of access to support services and healthcare professionals and is engaged in the development of tools that will aid in removing barriers and providing inclusivity.

