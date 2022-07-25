TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 723 stocks valued at a total of $574.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.08%), NOBL(2.36%), and AAPL(2.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 432,188 shares in NAS:JMSB, giving the stock a 1.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.82 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, John Marshall Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $24.21 per share and a market cap of $339.58Mil. The stock has returned 33.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, John Marshall Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25 and a price-sales ratio of 4.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:XLK by 48,828 shares. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.3.

On 07/25/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $136.18 per share and a market cap of $40.55Bil. The stock has returned -10.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a price-book ratio of 7.42.

TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP reduced their investment in NAS:SOXX by 10,868 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $405.18.

On 07/25/2022, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund traded for a price of $385.96 per share and a market cap of $6.90Bil. The stock has returned -12.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a price-book ratio of 3.81.

TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:XLF by 122,827 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.46.

On 07/25/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $32.931 per share and a market cap of $29.34Bil. The stock has returned -7.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.39.

TOTH FINANCIAL ADVISORY CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:ABBV by 15,036 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.95.

On 07/25/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $150.45 per share and a market cap of $266.00Bil. The stock has returned 32.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-book ratio of 16.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.41 and a price-sales ratio of 4.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

