SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

400 SOUTH AVENUE SPRINGFIELD, MO 65806

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 212 stocks valued at a total of $267.00Mil. The top holdings were ORLY(12.44%), AAPL(9.60%), and RYT(2.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC bought 2,295 shares of ARCA:RYT for a total holding of 26,409. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $258.76.

On 07/25/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF traded for a price of $255.2199 per share and a market cap of $2.03Bil. The stock has returned -13.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a price-book ratio of 4.15.

The guru sold out of their 1,046-share investment in NAS:NFLX. Previously, the stock had a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $224.13 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $219.98 per share and a market cap of $98.14Bil. The stock has returned -57.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-book ratio of 5.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.34 and a price-sales ratio of 3.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 4,117 shares in NYSE:D, giving the stock a 0.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.62 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Dominion Energy Inc traded for a price of $78.23 per share and a market cap of $63.47Bil. The stock has returned 7.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-book ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.26 and a price-sales ratio of 4.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC bought 517 shares of NAS:ORLY for a total holding of 52,659. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $645.96.

On 07/25/2022, O'Reilly Automotive Inc traded for a price of $685.63 per share and a market cap of $45.20Bil. The stock has returned 10.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, O'Reilly Automotive Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.74 and a price-sales ratio of 3.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC bought 4,993 shares of ARCA:RYF for a total holding of 57,766. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.53.

On 07/25/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF traded for a price of $55.335 per share and a market cap of $434.25Mil. The stock has returned -4.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a price-book ratio of 1.46.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.