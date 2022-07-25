BERNZOTT CAPITAL ADVISORS recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2802 FLINTROCK TRACE LAKEWAY, TX 78738

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 50 stocks valued at a total of $905.00Mil. The top holdings were HI(4.27%), WSC(4.10%), and ATSG(4.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BERNZOTT CAPITAL ADVISORS’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 373,410 shares in NYSE:HHC, giving the stock a 2.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $86.36 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, The Howard Hughes Corp traded for a price of $69.665 per share and a market cap of $3.58Bil. The stock has returned -23.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Howard Hughes Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-book ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 399,260 shares in NYSE:TRNO, giving the stock a 2.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.88 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Terreno Realty Corp traded for a price of $60.19 per share and a market cap of $4.55Bil. The stock has returned -9.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Terreno Realty Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 48.16, a price-book ratio of 2.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.49 and a price-sales ratio of 18.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 217,358-share investment in NAS:TREE. Previously, the stock had a 2.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.84 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, LendingTree Inc traded for a price of $49.5 per share and a market cap of $634.18Mil. The stock has returned -73.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LendingTree Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.58 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 628,441-share investment in NAS:FTDR. Previously, the stock had a 1.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.05 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Frontdoor Inc traded for a price of $26.165 per share and a market cap of $2.16Bil. The stock has returned -46.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Frontdoor Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.95 and a price-sales ratio of 1.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

BERNZOTT CAPITAL ADVISORS reduced their investment in NYSE:PLOW by 480,191 shares. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.16.

On 07/25/2022, Douglas Dynamics Inc traded for a price of $29.5 per share and a market cap of $675.85Mil. The stock has returned -20.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Douglas Dynamics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-book ratio of 3.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.