Richelieu Gestion PLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 74 stocks valued at a total of $88.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.42%), AAPL(4.92%), and MDT(3.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Richelieu Gestion PLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought 23,296 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 31,737. The trade had a 3.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/25/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $153.5201 per share and a market cap of $2,488.72Bil. The stock has returned 4.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-book ratio of 36.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.22 and a price-sales ratio of 6.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 27,463 shares in NYSE:PII, giving the stock a 3.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.62 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Polaris Inc traded for a price of $112.69 per share and a market cap of $6.70Bil. The stock has returned -14.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Polaris Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-book ratio of 5.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.32 and a price-sales ratio of 0.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 120,116 shares in NYSE:UBER, giving the stock a 2.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.69 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $23.285 per share and a market cap of $45.90Bil. The stock has returned -50.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 22,521-share investment in NAS:CINF. Previously, the stock had a 2.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $127.14 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Cincinnati Financial Corp traded for a price of $112.41 per share and a market cap of $18.03Bil. The stock has returned -0.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cincinnati Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-book ratio of 1.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought 14,083 shares of NAS:NVDA for a total holding of 15,315. The trade had a 2.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 07/25/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $168.67 per share and a market cap of $423.48Bil. The stock has returned -13.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-book ratio of 16.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.09 and a price-sales ratio of 14.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

