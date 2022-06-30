Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Equinox Gold to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 3, 2022

51 minutes ago
PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, July 25, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE: EQX) will announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after market close. Equinox Gold will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results the following morning on Thursday, August 4, 2022, commencing at 7:30 am PT (10:30 am ET).

Conference call
Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610
International callers: +1 604-638-5340

Webcast
www.equinoxgold.com

The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until January 4, 2023.

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.

