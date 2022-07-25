Robert Olstein recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

Robert A. Olstein is the Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of the Olstein Financial Alert Fund (OFALX). He is considered to be an expert in corporate financial disclosure and reporting practices. In 1971, he co-founded the "Quality of Earnings Report" service, which pioneered the concept of using inferential financial screening techniques to analyze balance sheets and income statements to alert institutional portfolio managers to positive or negative factors affecting a company's future earnings power and value of a company's stock.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 104 stocks valued at a total of $667.00Mil. The top holdings were WRK(3.28%), ZBH(3.25%), and GOOG(1.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Robert Olstein (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 812,000-share investment in NAS:JBLU. Previously, the stock had a 1.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.76 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, JetBlue Airways Corp traded for a price of $8.44 per share and a market cap of $2.71Bil. The stock has returned -45.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JetBlue Airways Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.15 and a price-sales ratio of 0.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Robert Olstein (Trades, Portfolio) bought 230,000 shares of NYSE:WRK for a total holding of 501,000. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.03.

On 07/25/2022, WestRock Co traded for a price of $41.66 per share and a market cap of $10.62Bil. The stock has returned -11.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WestRock Co has a price-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-book ratio of 0.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.44 and a price-sales ratio of 0.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Robert Olstein (Trades, Portfolio) bought 85,000 shares of NYSE:ZBH for a total holding of 185,000. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.79.

On 07/25/2022, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc traded for a price of $107.9 per share and a market cap of $22.61Bil. The stock has returned -29.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 104.76, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Robert Olstein (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:TKR by 93,100 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.42.

On 07/25/2022, The Timken Co traded for a price of $59.77 per share and a market cap of $4.43Bil. The stock has returned -20.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Timken Co has a price-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 59,000 shares in NYSE:SMG, giving the stock a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.23 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co traded for a price of $83.18 per share and a market cap of $4.61Bil. The stock has returned -52.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-book ratio of 4.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.58 and a price-sales ratio of 1.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

