LS Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 271 stocks valued at a total of $548.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.44%), MSFT(3.94%), and HD(3.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LS Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TER by 170,400 shares. The trade had a 3.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.26.

On 07/25/2022, Teradyne Inc traded for a price of $100.1 per share and a market cap of $16.04Bil. The stock has returned -21.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teradyne Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-book ratio of 6.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.10 and a price-sales ratio of 4.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, LS Investment Advisors, LLC bought 124,581 shares of ARCA:XLE for a total holding of 147,146. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.39.

On 07/25/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $73.76 per share and a market cap of $34.12Bil. The stock has returned 59.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a price-book ratio of 2.32.

During the quarter, LS Investment Advisors, LLC bought 205,478 shares of ARCA:XME for a total holding of 215,113. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.19.

On 07/25/2022, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF traded for a price of $45.23 per share and a market cap of $1.92Bil. The stock has returned 8.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

The guru established a new position worth 107,664 shares in OTCPK:RHHBY, giving the stock a 0.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.31 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Roche Holding AG traded for a price of $42.49 per share and a market cap of $272.13Bil. The stock has returned -7.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roche Holding AG has a price-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-book ratio of 10.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.03 and a price-sales ratio of 4.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 38,812 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.88.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.05 per share and a market cap of $38.88Bil. The stock has returned -5.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

