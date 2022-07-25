Legacy Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 221 stocks valued at a total of $476.00Mil. The top holdings were MTZ(27.55%), OEF(13.52%), and VTWO(3.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Legacy Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Legacy Advisors, LLC bought 233,351 shares of NYSE:MTZ for a total holding of 1,828,598. The trade had a 3.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.11.

On 07/25/2022, MasTec Inc traded for a price of $68.36 per share and a market cap of $5.20Bil. The stock has returned -31.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MasTec Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.06 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Legacy Advisors, LLC bought 15,301 shares of ARCA:OEF for a total holding of 372,968. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $186.76.

On 07/25/2022, iShares S&P 100 ETF traded for a price of $180.93 per share and a market cap of $7.78Bil. The stock has returned -9.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a price-book ratio of 3.95.

During the quarter, Legacy Advisors, LLC bought 17,195 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 32,070. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.41.

On 07/25/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $102.69 per share and a market cap of $187.05Bil. The stock has returned -41.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 70.81, a price-book ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.19 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Legacy Advisors, LLC bought 16,914 shares of NAS:VTWO for a total holding of 231,596. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.34.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund traded for a price of $72.85 per share and a market cap of $5.29Bil. The stock has returned -16.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a price-book ratio of 1.96.

During the quarter, Legacy Advisors, LLC bought 4,620 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 46,851. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.16.

On 07/25/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $172.46 per share and a market cap of $453.81Bil. The stock has returned 2.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-book ratio of 6.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.40 and a price-sales ratio of 4.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

