TLW Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19 stocks valued at a total of $128.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(10.53%), MSFT(9.32%), and GOOG(9.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TLW Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 254,297-share investment in NYSE:TWTR. Previously, the stock had a 5.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.83 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $39.24 per share and a market cap of $29.99Bil. The stock has returned -45.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 170.61, a price-book ratio of 5.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.74 and a price-sales ratio of 6.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 50,863-share investment in NYSE:DIS. Previously, the stock had a 4.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $111.41 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $102.69 per share and a market cap of $187.05Bil. The stock has returned -41.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 70.81, a price-book ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.19 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 11,010 shares in NYSE:MCD, giving the stock a 2.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $246.29 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, McDonald's Corp traded for a price of $250.38 per share and a market cap of $185.17Bil. The stock has returned 5.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McDonald's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.56 and a price-sales ratio of 7.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 34,710 shares in NAS:SBUX, giving the stock a 2.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.03 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $81.5 per share and a market cap of $93.47Bil. The stock has returned -33.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.07 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 17,289 shares in NYSE:PG, giving the stock a 1.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $150.34 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $143.99 per share and a market cap of $345.47Bil. The stock has returned 5.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-book ratio of 7.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.56 and a price-sales ratio of 4.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

