SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 70 stocks valued at a total of $325.00Mil. The top holdings were ITCI(5.52%), BLU(4.45%), and VCYT(4.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 10,000-share investment in NAS:ATHA. Previously, the stock had a 11.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.23 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Athira Pharma Inc traded for a price of $3.25 per share and a market cap of $122.32Mil. The stock has returned -68.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Athira Pharma Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.41 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.10.

The guru sold out of their 443,381-share investment in NAS:SRRA. Previously, the stock had a 5.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.15 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Sierra Oncology Inc traded for a price of $54.99 per share and a market cap of $1.34Bil. The stock has returned 178.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sierra Oncology Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.00 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.50.

During the quarter, SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 349,951 shares of NAS:MORF for a total holding of 418,660. The trade had a 2.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.12.

On 07/25/2022, Morphic Holding Inc traded for a price of $25.09 per share and a market cap of $960.18Mil. The stock has returned -58.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Morphic Holding Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.54 and a price-sales ratio of 48.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 138,843-share investment in NAS:ITOS. Previously, the stock had a 1.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.86 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, ITeos Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $24.97 per share and a market cap of $887.45Mil. The stock has returned 2.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ITeos Therapeutics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.18, a price-book ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

During the quarter, SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 293,235 shares of NAS:VCYT for a total holding of 718,789. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.32.

On 07/25/2022, Veracyte Inc traded for a price of $24.67 per share and a market cap of $1.76Bil. The stock has returned -37.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Veracyte Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -60.74 and a price-sales ratio of 6.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

