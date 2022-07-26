SAXON INTERESTS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 145 stocks valued at a total of $165.00Mil. The top holdings were PRF(6.48%), FDV(4.92%), and VTI(4.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SAXON INTERESTS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 48,654 shares in ARCA:XLP, giving the stock a 2.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.59 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $73.56 per share and a market cap of $15.25Bil. The stock has returned 5.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a price-book ratio of 5.30.

The guru sold out of their 84,556-share investment in NAS:ANGL. Previously, the stock had a 1.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.27 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $27.81 per share and a market cap of $3.13Bil. The stock has returned -12.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 60.02 and a price-book ratio of 7.04.

The guru sold out of their 16,960-share investment in BATS:VLUE. Previously, the stock had a 0.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.46 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF traded for a price of $93.65 per share and a market cap of $9.14Bil. The stock has returned -6.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

During the quarter, SAXON INTERESTS, INC. bought 30,089 shares of ARCA:FVD for a total holding of 37,813. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.4.

On 07/26/2022, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund traded for a price of $39.51 per share and a market cap of $12.02Bil. The stock has returned -0.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a price-book ratio of 2.55.

The guru established a new position worth 13,922 shares in ARCA:DHS, giving the stock a 0.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $86.62 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund traded for a price of $82.7 per share and a market cap of $1.17Bil. The stock has returned 8.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a price-book ratio of 2.30.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

