ATHENS, Greece, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Product Partners L.P. ( CPLP) today announced that before the NASDAQ market opens on July 29, 2022, CPLP will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



On the same day, Friday, July 29, 2022, CPLP will host an interactive conference call at 9:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details:

Participants should register at Capital Product Partners Earnings Call Registration page. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call.

Slides and Audio Webcast

There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website http://ir.capitalpplp.com / and click on Webcasts & Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Capital Product Partners L.P.

Capital Product Partners L.P. ( CPLP), a Marshall Islands master limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 20 vessels, including six latest generation LNG/Cs, 10 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels and one Capesize bulk carrier vessel. This excludes one neo-panamax container vessel that CPLP has agreed to sell and was delivered to its new owner on July 6, 2022, and three 13,000 TEU container vessels and one LNG/C that CPLP has agreed to acquire between the third quarter 2022 and the second quarter of 2023.

For more information about the Partnership, please visit our website: www.capitalpplp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the stated or forecasted results to be materially different from those anticipated. Unless required by law, we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, to conform them to actual results or otherwise. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of our common units.

