The fashion subscription box and e-commerce site debuts its Fall collection and introduces new product offerings, including baby, plus, slim and NASA Collections

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) ("KIDPIK" or the "Company") today announced the launch of its new Fall 2022 collection and expanded product offerings. The fashion brand introduces its popular styles in extended size ranges and is set to launch a NASA collection. Parents looking for great back-to-school outfits and a timesaving, convenient way to shop for everything their kids love will have more options than ever with KIDPIK's new offerings.

"Back to school is always a busy time, and it's our goal to make it easier for parents by helping them style their kids from head-to-toe from the comfort of their home. Either take a quick quiz and receive customized kids' outfits to your door or check out our e-commerce site to discover curated looks and items that will start them off on a stylish foot this year," said Ezra Dabah, KIDPIK's CEO.

Introducing KIDPIK Baby!

KIDPIK is set to introduce their debut baby collection on August 15, 2022, adding pint-sized coordinated fashion to their offerings, available with baby-friendly features and silhouettes. The collection will add sizes 12 and 18 months to their current assortment of 2-16, available as part of their subscription box service and to shop by item on their e-commerce site, shop.kidpik.com.

More Inclusive Sizing from Slim to Plus

KIDPIK will also introduce extended sizes offering some of their best-selling basic items in plus and slim, releasing on August 15, 2022, as part of their back-to-school collection launch. "Every child deserves to feel comfortable and confident in what they wear to school. We've taken our team's expertise in fit and fashion and translated that into more inclusive sizing for all," says Dabah.

Soaring to New Heights with First NASA Collection

KIDPIK is set to launch a limited-edition NASA collection on October 10, 2022, introducing trend-right clothing and accessories that inspire learning. New and noteworthy for mini space fans are NASA backpacks, a must-have track suit, graphics and more for boys and girls.

A+ Style Delivered

With KIDPIK's service, members receive customized, head-to-toe outfits, designed in-house and curated by expert stylists. It's like magic! Each clothing box ships with 8 or 12 pieces of fashion, based on the member's preference, and offers free shipping, returns, and exchanges with zero fees. Members have 7 days to try on their new items before deciding what they love and save 30% each time they keep the entire box.

Outfits Curated for School and Playtime

For members who want to add on to their subscription or customers who prefer to shop the collection on their own, KIDPIK has relaunched its e-commerce site, shop.kidpik.com. Discover best-selling back-to-school favorites, including denim, sweat sets, basics, shoes and more. Each shop is curated by KIDPIK's fashion experts, making it easy to add head-to-toe looks to cart and saving parents time browsing. KIDPIK's pre-styled boxes are also available on KIDPIK SHOP, packed with 1 to 6 mix-and-match outfits styled with Fall favorites, available with no subscription required.

About KIDPIK Corp.

Founded in 2016, KIDPIK (NASDAQ: PIK) is an online clothing subscription box for kids, offering mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits that are curated based on each member's style preferences. KIDPIK delivers a surprise box monthly or seasonally, providing an effortless shopping experience for parents and a fun discovery for kids. Each seasonal collection is designed in-house by a team with decades of experience designing childrenswear. KIDPIK combines the expertise of fashion stylists with proprietary data science and technology to translate kids' unique style preferences into surprise boxes of curated outfits. We also sell our branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website, shop.kidpik.com . For more information, visit www.kidpik.com .

