CPI+Card+Group+Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) (“CPI” or the “Company”), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced that Automated Systems, Inc. (“ASI”), a provider of core data processing and teller management solutions to community banks, has successfully integrated [email protected]® with its core system, Insite™.

ASI is a community banking partner that provides banking software and support to 130 clients across the United States. ASI, based in Lincoln, Nebraska, provides its clients with an array of integrated core banking applications, hosted data solutions, and core data processing systems. ASI’s business model is molded to serve its clients’ needs, with a tailored, cost-effective solution designed to maximize success and customer satisfaction.

“Our company’s mission is to help community banks provide the best customer-focused products, that today’s tech-savvy consumers demand. Through an integration with [email protected], we can improve our partner banks’ experience when providing instantly issued payment cards from within their branches,” said Todd Rolfes, Chief Technology Officer, ASI. “We’re looking forward to continuing our relationship with CPI® to help streamline the banking experience for consumers across the country through instant issuance.”

Through the integration with [email protected], ASI clients who offer [email protected] instant issuance to their account holders will be able to fulfill requests for new and replacement cards seamlessly – leveraging the web-based, end-to-end printing solution to produce cards for members within minutes. CPI takes on the associated burdens of instant issuance – like software management – making the implementation of instant issuance easy for banks. The core integration also eliminates the need for dual entry, allowing branch staff to manage a quick, simplified instant issuance process.

“ASI’s understanding of how to improve and develop solutions for community banks made the company a natural collaborator for CPI’s [email protected] integration,” said Lane Dubin, SVP and General Manager, Prepaid, Personalization Solutions and Instant Issuance for CPI Card Group. “Through the integration of [email protected] Insite™, ASI’s clients will be able to strengthen their overall product offering, and have access to technology that is able to scale along with their business, accommodating instant issuance needs as they grow.”

To learn more about [email protected], click here.

