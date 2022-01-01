Piper+Sandler+Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Christian+Pesci as a managing director within the healthcare+investment+banking+group. Pesci joins Piper Sandler with more than 15 years of M&A advisory experience focused on the healthcare services space. He has advised on a wide range of transactions for founder and private equity owned companies. He will continue to cover the healthcare services space at Piper Sandler and will be based in the firm’s San Francisco office.

Prior to joining the firm, Pesci was a managing director at Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets for over 10 years. He served on the M&A advisory practice, focusing on multisite, physician services, dental service organizations and animal health and vet companies. Prior to Cain, he was an investment banker at Morgan Keegan. Pesci earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Colgate University.

“We are very excited to welcome Christian to the Piper Sandler healthcare group. We are focused on providing industry leading domain expertise and transaction advice to our clients. Christian was identified by many of the leading private equity funds as being one of their trusted advisors in healthcare services and the domain expert in animal health and vet. He complements our broader team of healthcare services partners exceptionally well. We are confident Pesci’s expertise will make an immediate impact,” said J.P.+Peltier, global head of healthcare investment banking at Piper Sandler.

“My decision to join Piper Sandler was driven by their client-first culture, incredible reputation for being an investment banking leader and tremendous resources across the entire organization. I am excited about the opportunity to leverage the power of the Piper Sandler platform to accelerate my significant momentum in healthcare services while bringing best-in-class advisory services to my clients,” said Christian Pesci.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

