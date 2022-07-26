Pembroke Management, LTD recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 64 stocks valued at a total of $967.00Mil. The top holdings were CIGI(3.93%), WNS(3.64%), and DORM(3.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pembroke Management, LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,402,229-share investment in NAS:PCOM. Previously, the stock had a 2.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.37 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Points.com Inc traded for a price of $24.99 per share and a market cap of $372.95Mil. The stock has returned 45.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Points.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 168.38, a price-book ratio of 6.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.66 and a price-sales ratio of 0.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 463,909-share investment in NAS:CSTL. Previously, the stock had a 1.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.58 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Castle Biosciences Inc traded for a price of $27.29 per share and a market cap of $708.78Mil. The stock has returned -59.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Castle Biosciences Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.39 and a price-sales ratio of 6.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 498,025-share investment in NAS:NOTV. Previously, the stock had a 1.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.95 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Inotiv Inc traded for a price of $16.48 per share and a market cap of $418.96Mil. The stock has returned -44.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Inotiv Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Pembroke Management, LTD bought 865,406 shares of NAS:SANG for a total holding of 1,945,884. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.52.

On 07/26/2022, Sangoma Technologies Corp traded for a price of $7.78 per share and a market cap of $177.52Mil. The stock has returned -52.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sangoma Technologies Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 426,020-share investment in NAS:CHUY. Previously, the stock had a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.01 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Chuy's Holdings Inc traded for a price of $20.93 per share and a market cap of $399.04Mil. The stock has returned -43.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chuy's Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

