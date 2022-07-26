PACIFIC HEIGHTS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

600 Montgomery Street San Francisco, CA 94111

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 83 stocks valued at a total of $983.00Mil. The top holdings were TPL(8.33%), FCX(7.08%), and LMT(3.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PACIFIC HEIGHTS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PACIFIC HEIGHTS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 9,500 shares of NAS:COST for a total holding of 62,500. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $508.12.

On 07/26/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $512.45 per share and a market cap of $227.37Bil. The stock has returned 22.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-book ratio of 11.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, PACIFIC HEIGHTS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 200,000 shares of NYSE:UBER for a total holding of 250,000. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.66.

On 07/26/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $22.63 per share and a market cap of $44.34Bil. The stock has returned -51.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.83 and a price-sales ratio of 2.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, PACIFIC HEIGHTS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 15,000 shares of NYSE:APD for a total holding of 73,000. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $243.33.

On 07/26/2022, Air Products & Chemicals Inc traded for a price of $234.915 per share and a market cap of $52.14Bil. The stock has returned -16.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Products & Chemicals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-book ratio of 3.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.72 and a price-sales ratio of 4.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, PACIFIC HEIGHTS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 15,000 shares of NAS:AMGN for a total holding of 78,000. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $245.14.

On 07/26/2022, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $253.53 per share and a market cap of $135.39Bil. The stock has returned 6.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-book ratio of 147.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.92 and a price-sales ratio of 5.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, PACIFIC HEIGHTS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 5,000 shares of NAS:AVGO for a total holding of 48,000. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $561.89.

On 07/26/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $512.27 per share and a market cap of $207.62Bil. The stock has returned 9.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-book ratio of 9.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.25 and a price-sales ratio of 7.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.