Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

420 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10170

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 71 stocks valued at a total of $182.00Mil. The top holdings were GLDM(17.12%), GDX(11.57%), and MSFT(4.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AFL by 70,740 shares. The trade had a 2.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.13.

On 07/26/2022, Aflac Inc traded for a price of $55.8 per share and a market cap of $35.94Bil. The stock has returned 6.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aflac Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-book ratio of 1.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.56 and a price-sales ratio of 1.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:KMX by 32,900 shares. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.03.

On 07/26/2022, CarMax Inc traded for a price of $92.605 per share and a market cap of $14.72Bil. The stock has returned -31.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CarMax Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-book ratio of 2.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.09 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 45,000-share investment in NYSE:DCI. Previously, the stock had a 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.36 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Donaldson Co Inc traded for a price of $51.35 per share and a market cap of $6.31Bil. The stock has returned -19.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Donaldson Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-book ratio of 5.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.69 and a price-sales ratio of 2.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 32,078 shares in MEX:GSK N, giving the stock a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of MXN1107.52 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of MXN865 per share and a market cap of MXN85.83Bil. The stock has returned -7.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-book ratio of 4.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 29,026 shares in NYSE:TTE, giving the stock a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.29 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, TotalEnergies SE traded for a price of $49.8 per share and a market cap of $128.01Bil. The stock has returned 21.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TotalEnergies SE has a price-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.