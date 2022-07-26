Alta Advisers Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8 Lancelot Place London, X0 SW7 1DR

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6 stocks valued at a total of $85.00Mil. The top holdings were VGSH(52.64%), VOO(28.63%), and VEU(18.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Alta Advisers Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Alta Advisers Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:VGSH by 266,879 shares. The trade had a 13.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.9.

On 07/26/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $58.87 per share and a market cap of $14.82Bil. The stock has returned -3.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Alta Advisers Ltd reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 17,283 shares. The trade had a 5.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 07/26/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $359.78 per share and a market cap of $256.72Bil. The stock has returned -9.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a price-book ratio of 3.83.

Alta Advisers Ltd reduced their investment in ARCA:VEU by 76,804 shares. The trade had a 3.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.07.

On 07/26/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $49.98 per share and a market cap of $31.22Bil. The stock has returned -17.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.51.

During the quarter, Alta Advisers Ltd bought 2,000 shares of NYSE:CPNG for a total holding of 8,939. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.72.

On 07/26/2022, Coupang Inc traded for a price of $17.35 per share and a market cap of $30.45Bil. The stock has returned -53.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coupang Inc has a price-book ratio of 14.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -24.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

During the quarter, Alta Advisers Ltd bought 209 shares of NAS:SIMO for a total holding of 2,009. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.94.

On 07/26/2022, Silicon Motion Technology Corp traded for a price of $84.65 per share and a market cap of $2.80Bil. The stock has returned 40.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Silicon Motion Technology Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-book ratio of 4.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.56 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.