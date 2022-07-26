Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $344.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.14%), MSFT(3.98%), and RTX(3.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC bought 44,287 shares of NYSE:YETI for a total holding of 102,398. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.69.

On 07/26/2022, YETI Holdings Inc traded for a price of $44.51 per share and a market cap of $3.83Bil. The stock has returned -54.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, YETI Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-book ratio of 8.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC bought 2,427 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 104,011. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.67.

On 07/26/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $151.86 per share and a market cap of $2,460.15Bil. The stock has returned 2.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-book ratio of 36.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.99 and a price-sales ratio of 6.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 1,088-share investment in NAS:NVDA. Previously, the stock had a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $189.91 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $166.28 per share and a market cap of $416.60Bil. The stock has returned -13.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-book ratio of 15.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.49 and a price-sales ratio of 14.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC bought 825 shares of NYSE:DE for a total holding of 24,554. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $369.12.

On 07/26/2022, Deere & Co traded for a price of $320.7 per share and a market cap of $98.22Bil. The stock has returned -8.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-book ratio of 5.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.32 and a price-sales ratio of 2.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC bought 966 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 53,198. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.76.

On 07/26/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $250.52 per share and a market cap of $1,874.10Bil. The stock has returned -12.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-book ratio of 11.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.58 and a price-sales ratio of 9.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

