JCSD Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1676 N. California Blvd Walnut Creek, CA 94596

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 59 stocks valued at a total of $85.00Mil. The top holdings were CFST(9.57%), FBMS(5.93%), and USMT(5.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JCSD Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

JCSD Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GS by 12,495 shares. The trade had a 4.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $311.56.

On 07/26/2022, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc traded for a price of $319.43 per share and a market cap of $109.74Bil. The stock has returned -12.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-book ratio of 0.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79 and a price-sales ratio of 2.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 41,000 shares in ARCA:IAI, giving the stock a 4.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.81 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF traded for a price of $88.8486 per share and a market cap of $408.70Mil. The stock has returned -11.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

JCSD Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MVBF by 59,866 shares. The trade had a 2.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.78.

On 07/26/2022, MVB Financial Corp traded for a price of $32.32 per share and a market cap of $392.60Mil. The stock has returned -20.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MVB Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.96 and a price-sales ratio of 3.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

JCSD Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NTB by 45,373 shares. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.

On 07/26/2022, Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd traded for a price of $33.81 per share and a market cap of $1.67Bil. The stock has returned 3.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-book ratio of 2.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17 and a price-sales ratio of 3.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 160,000 shares in OTCPK:CBOBA, giving the stock a 1.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.31 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Bay Community Bancorp traded for a price of $8.35 per share and a market cap of $10.30Mil. The stock has returned 9.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

