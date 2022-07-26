Ballew Advisors, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

P.o. Box 14888 Jackson, MS 39236

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 95 stocks valued at a total of $110.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(16.36%), EFAV(6.85%), and IEF(4.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ballew Advisors, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ballew Advisors, Inc bought 11,706 shares of NAS:IEI for a total holding of 17,297. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.34.

On 07/26/2022, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $120.235 per share and a market cap of $12.25Bil. The stock has returned -7.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Ballew Advisors, Inc reduced their investment in NYSE:AJG by 7,437 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $166.06.

On 07/26/2022, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co traded for a price of $169.98 per share and a market cap of $35.66Bil. The stock has returned 22.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-book ratio of 3.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.58 and a price-sales ratio of 4.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 6,916 shares in ARCA:GLD, giving the stock a 1.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $174.73 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $160.13 per share and a market cap of $55.58Bil. The stock has returned -4.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 12,616 shares in NAS:FTSM, giving the stock a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.4 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $59.445 per share and a market cap of $5.53Bil. The stock has returned -0.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 48.28 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

The guru established a new position worth 15,206 shares in BATS:VUSB, giving the stock a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.29 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.2582 per share and a market cap of $2.80Bil. The stock has returned -1.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.