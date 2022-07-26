Defender Capital, LLC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 34 stocks valued at a total of $255.00Mil. The top holdings were VGSH(21.34%), DHR(13.93%), and BRK.B(12.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Defender Capital, LLC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Defender Capital, LLC. bought 151,615 shares of NAS:VGSH for a total holding of 923,861. The trade had a 3.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.9.

On 07/26/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $58.87 per share and a market cap of $14.82Bil. The stock has returned -3.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 73,539-share investment in NYSE:ENOV. Previously, the stock had a 1.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.52 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Enovis Corp traded for a price of $57.31 per share and a market cap of $3.11Bil. The stock has returned -26.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enovis Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-book ratio of 0.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Defender Capital, LLC. bought 40,655 shares of NAS:STAA for a total holding of 428,512. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.65.

On 07/26/2022, Staar Surgical Co traded for a price of $77.11 per share and a market cap of $3.69Bil. The stock has returned -38.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Staar Surgical Co has a price-earnings ratio of 133.06, a price-book ratio of 13.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 84.43 and a price-sales ratio of 15.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Defender Capital, LLC. reduced their investment in NAS:COST by 4,365 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $508.12.

On 07/26/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $512.515 per share and a market cap of $227.37Bil. The stock has returned 22.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-book ratio of 11.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Defender Capital, LLC. bought 5,077 shares of NYSE:TDY for a total holding of 33,557. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $417.76.

On 07/26/2022, Teledyne Technologies Inc traded for a price of $398.79 per share and a market cap of $18.66Bil. The stock has returned -10.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teledyne Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-book ratio of 2.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.61 and a price-sales ratio of 3.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

