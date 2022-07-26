CHASE INVESTMENT COUNSEL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

300 PRESTON AVENUE SUITE 500 CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA 22902-5096

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $185.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.16%), GOOGL(5.27%), and ABBV(3.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CHASE INVESTMENT COUNSEL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 82,417 shares in ARCA:USCI, giving the stock a 2.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.45 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, United States Commodity Index Fund traded for a price of $52.79 per share and a market cap of $295.62Mil. The stock has returned 29.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, United States Commodity Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a price-book ratio of 2.68.

The guru established a new position worth 48,089 shares in NAS:SIMO, giving the stock a 2.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.94 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Silicon Motion Technology Corp traded for a price of $84.67 per share and a market cap of $2.80Bil. The stock has returned 40.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Silicon Motion Technology Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-book ratio of 4.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.56 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 20,469 shares in NAS:LPLA, giving the stock a 2.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $190.29 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, LPL Financial Holdings Inc traded for a price of $194.12 per share and a market cap of $15.52Bil. The stock has returned 40.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-book ratio of 8.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01 and a price-sales ratio of 6.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 25,001-share investment in NAS:CNXC. Previously, the stock had a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $150.74 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Concentrix Corp traded for a price of $128.97 per share and a market cap of $6.71Bil. The stock has returned -19.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Concentrix Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-book ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.62 and a price-sales ratio of 1.14.

During the quarter, CHASE INVESTMENT COUNSEL CORP bought 39,427 shares of NYSE:WPC for a total holding of 42,005. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.42.

On 07/26/2022, W.P. Carey Inc traded for a price of $83.99 per share and a market cap of $16.20Bil. The stock has returned 10.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, W.P. Carey Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-book ratio of 2.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.67 and a price-sales ratio of 11.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

