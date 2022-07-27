Northstar Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

405 LEXINGTON AVE., SUITE 37A NEW YORK, NY 10174

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 139 stocks valued at a total of $346.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(18.02%), VTI(6.73%), and AAPL(6.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Northstar Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Northstar Group, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:FFIV by 12,403 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.49.

On 07/27/2022, F5 Inc traded for a price of $160.255 per share and a market cap of $9.55Bil. The stock has returned -21.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, F5 Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-book ratio of 4.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.51 and a price-sales ratio of 3.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Northstar Group, Inc. bought 10,640 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 123,398. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $197.77 per share and a market cap of $255.21Bil. The stock has returned -12.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

During the quarter, Northstar Group, Inc. bought 2,935 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 20,660. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $363.16 per share and a market cap of $256.51Bil. The stock has returned -10.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a price-book ratio of 3.86.

During the quarter, Northstar Group, Inc. bought 2,376 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 12,596. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.82.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $238.22 per share and a market cap of $71.27Bil. The stock has returned -21.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a price-book ratio of 7.65.

During the quarter, Northstar Group, Inc. bought 1,829 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 228,203. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $314.34.

On 07/27/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $287.395 per share and a market cap of $635.82Bil. The stock has returned 2.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.