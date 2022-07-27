Madrona Financial Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2911 Bond Street Everett, WA 98201

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 77 stocks valued at a total of $171.00Mil. The top holdings were ACWI(14.59%), SPY(8.24%), and QQQ(6.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Madrona Financial Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GBIL by 55,430 shares. The trade had a 2.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.8.

On 07/27/2022, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.8101 per share and a market cap of $2.90Bil. The stock has returned -0.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ACWI by 19,480 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.5.

On 07/27/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $86.59 per share and a market cap of $17.50Bil. The stock has returned -13.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a price-book ratio of 2.38.

The guru established a new position worth 31,825 shares in BATS:VUSB, giving the stock a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.29 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.255 per share and a market cap of $2.80Bil. The stock has returned -1.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Madrona Financial Services, LLC bought 25,442 shares of NAS:FV for a total holding of 203,953. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.19.

On 07/27/2022, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF traded for a price of $43.4655 per share and a market cap of $2.67Bil. The stock has returned -5.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a price-book ratio of 2.21.

Madrona Financial Services, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:MTUM by 6,858 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $146.9.

On 07/27/2022, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $139.1 per share and a market cap of $9.75Bil. The stock has returned -19.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a price-book ratio of 3.63.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.