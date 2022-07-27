Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

9401 WILSHIRE BOULEVARD BEVERLY HILLS, CA 90212

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $138.00Mil. The top holdings were DE(6.21%), NSC(6.16%), and CVS(5.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 58,577-share investment in NYSE:INGR. Previously, the stock had a 3.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.49 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Ingredion Inc traded for a price of $88.99 per share and a market cap of $5.92Bil. The stock has returned 4.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ingredion Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-book ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.50 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 75,346-share investment in NYSE:K. Previously, the stock had a 2.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.13 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Kellogg Co traded for a price of $72.14 per share and a market cap of $24.34Bil. The stock has returned 16.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kellogg Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-book ratio of 6.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.79 and a price-sales ratio of 1.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 43,325-share investment in NYSE:D. Previously, the stock had a 2.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.62 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Dominion Energy Inc traded for a price of $79.29 per share and a market cap of $64.29Bil. The stock has returned 9.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-book ratio of 2.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.40 and a price-sales ratio of 4.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 25,216-share investment in NAS:WBD. Previously, the stock had a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.65 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $14.565 per share and a market cap of $35.30Bil. The stock has returned -49.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-book ratio of 0.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.76 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MCD by 550 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.29.

On 07/27/2022, McDonald's Corp traded for a price of $256.28 per share and a market cap of $190.13Bil. The stock has returned 7.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McDonald's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.97 and a price-sales ratio of 8.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

