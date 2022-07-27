ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $546.00Mil. The top holdings were XOM(20.35%), CVX(15.37%), and COP(8.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC. bought 224,900 shares of NYSE:CTRA for a total holding of 378,500. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.28.

On 07/27/2022, Coterra Energy Inc traded for a price of $30.06 per share and a market cap of $24.22Bil. The stock has returned 92.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coterra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.36 and a price-sales ratio of 4.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC. bought 30,300 shares of NYSE:CVX for a total holding of 579,391. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.26.

On 07/27/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $149.26 per share and a market cap of $293.27Bil. The stock has returned 53.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-book ratio of 1.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.64 and a price-sales ratio of 1.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC. bought 36,200 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 1,296,930. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.08.

On 07/27/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $91.57 per share and a market cap of $385.80Bil. The stock has returned 64.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-book ratio of 2.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 75.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.87 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC. bought 25,100 shares of NYSE:CE for a total holding of 31,100. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.51.

On 07/27/2022, Celanese Corp traded for a price of $118.13 per share and a market cap of $12.79Bil. The stock has returned -21.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Celanese Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-book ratio of 2.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:SEE by 46,600 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.17.

On 07/27/2022, Sealed Air Corp traded for a price of $60.37 per share and a market cap of $8.82Bil. The stock has returned 10.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sealed Air Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-book ratio of 46.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.06 and a price-sales ratio of 1.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

