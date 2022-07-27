Modera Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 333 stocks valued at a total of $2.10Bil. The top holdings were VTV(7.71%), VUG(7.01%), and VIG(6.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Modera Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 3,011,657 shares in ARCA:DFUV, giving the stock a 4.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.27 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF traded for a price of $32.99 per share and a market cap of $7.68Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a price-book ratio of 1.85.

During the quarter, Modera Wealth Management, LLC bought 144,498 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 660,078. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.82.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $243.18 per share and a market cap of $74.20Bil. The stock has returned -17.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a price-book ratio of 7.96.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:JPUS by 285,732 shares. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.04.

On 07/27/2022, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $95.61 per share and a market cap of $497.17Mil. The stock has returned -0.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a price-book ratio of 2.50.

During the quarter, Modera Wealth Management, LLC bought 250,237 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 1,222,124. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.22.

On 07/27/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $60.83 per share and a market cap of $87.32Bil. The stock has returned -15.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPMB by 596,660 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.93.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.29 per share and a market cap of $4.04Bil. The stock has returned -7.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

