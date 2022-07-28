Mass General Brigham, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3 stocks valued at a total of $214.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(56.63%), AGG(40.53%), and COIN(2.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mass General Brigham, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Mass General Brigham, Inc bought 33,424 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 319,361. The trade had a 5.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/28/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $403.09 per share and a market cap of $297.42Bil. The stock has returned -7.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

During the quarter, Mass General Brigham, Inc bought 96,728 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 852,370. The trade had a 4.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.45.

On 07/28/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.32 per share and a market cap of $82.64Bil. The stock has returned -9.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 20,957-share investment in NAS:JNCE. Previously, the stock had a 0% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.89 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Jounce Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $3.16 per share and a market cap of $163.29Mil. The stock has returned -39.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.17 and a price-sales ratio of 6.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 1,932-share investment in NAS:ABNB. Previously, the stock had a 0% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $130.8 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Airbnb Inc traded for a price of $107.36 per share and a market cap of $69.32Bil. The stock has returned -24.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 92.56, a price-book ratio of 14.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 61.74 and a price-sales ratio of 10.46.

The guru sold out of their 3,864-share investment in NAS:DOCU. Previously, the stock had a 0% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $114.94 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, DocuSign Inc traded for a price of $64.27 per share and a market cap of $12.85Bil. The stock has returned -78.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DocuSign Inc has a price-book ratio of 36.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1399.35 and a price-sales ratio of 5.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

