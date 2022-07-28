WADDELL & ASSOCIATES, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 142 stocks valued at a total of $491.00Mil. The top holdings were MDY(11.03%), DGRW(10.44%), and FNDA(10.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WADDELL & ASSOCIATES, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 894,745 shares in NAS:DGRW, giving the stock a 10.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.41 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund traded for a price of $59.77 per share and a market cap of $6.61Bil. The stock has returned -0.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a price-book ratio of 5.42.

WADDELL & ASSOCIATES, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:CAPE by 2,660,969 shares. The trade had a 9.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.36.

On 07/28/2022, DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF traded for a price of $22.4123 per share and a market cap of $56.52Mil. The stock has returned 4.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

WADDELL & ASSOCIATES, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:VLUE by 558,355 shares. The trade had a 9.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.46.

On 07/28/2022, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF traded for a price of $94.65 per share and a market cap of $9.11Bil. The stock has returned -5.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

The guru established a new position worth 770,719 shares in ARCA:ISCF, giving the stock a 4.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.45 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifac traded for a price of $30.22 per share and a market cap of $220.61Mil. The stock has returned -15.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifac has a price-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a price-book ratio of 1.07.

WADDELL & ASSOCIATES, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VSS by 215,224 shares. The trade had a 4.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $113.23.

On 07/28/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $106.74 per share and a market cap of $7.53Bil. The stock has returned -19.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a price-book ratio of 1.25.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

