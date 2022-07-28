Lattice Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 59 stocks valued at a total of $780.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(0.60%), AMZN(0.54%), and MSFT(0.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lattice Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 9,500-share investment in NAS:APPS. Previously, the stock had a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.38 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Digital Turbine Inc traded for a price of $19.39 per share and a market cap of $1.92Bil. The stock has returned -68.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Turbine Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.01, a price-book ratio of 3.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 5,500-share investment in NYSE:FVRR. Previously, the stock had a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Fiverr International Ltd traded for a price of $34.51 per share and a market cap of $1.28Bil. The stock has returned -85.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fiverr International Ltd has a price-book ratio of 4.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -34.94 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 3,200-share investment in NYSE:W. Previously, the stock had a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70.93 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Wayfair Inc traded for a price of $49.94 per share and a market cap of $5.26Bil. The stock has returned -81.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wayfair Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -68.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 3,283-share investment in NYSE:NEM. Previously, the stock had a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70.89 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $45.61 per share and a market cap of $36.20Bil. The stock has returned -22.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 46.08, a price-book ratio of 1.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.60 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 5,400-share investment in NAS:Z. Previously, the stock had a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.31 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Zillow Group Inc traded for a price of $35.78 per share and a market cap of $8.83Bil. The stock has returned -66.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zillow Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -38.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

