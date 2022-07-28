Fortress Wealth Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

9696 Culver Blvd, Suite 208 Culver City, CA 90232

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $106.00Mil. The top holdings were SSPY(14.45%), JPST(6.24%), and AVLV(6.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Fortress Wealth Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Fortress Wealth Management, Inc. bought 132,493 shares of ARCA:AVLV for a total holding of 139,221. The trade had a 5.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.98.

On 07/28/2022, Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $48.6 per share and a market cap of $435.46Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a price-book ratio of 2.51.

The guru sold out of their 82,589-share investment in ARCA:JHML. Previously, the stock had a 3.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.65 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $50.48 per share and a market cap of $755.94Mil. The stock has returned -7.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a price-book ratio of 3.08.

During the quarter, Fortress Wealth Management, Inc. bought 53,142 shares of BATS:IGHG for a total holding of 57,398. The trade had a 3.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.51.

On 07/28/2022, ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged traded for a price of $69.67 per share and a market cap of $552.13Mil. The stock has returned -5.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Fortress Wealth Management, Inc. bought 126,859 shares of ARCA:DFIV for a total holding of 171,033. The trade had a 3.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.91.

On 07/28/2022, Dimensional International Value ETF traded for a price of $29.11 per share and a market cap of $3.78Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a price-book ratio of 0.91.

The guru sold out of their 21,205-share investment in ARCA:VV. Previously, the stock had a 3.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $187.32 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $183.28 per share and a market cap of $25.10Bil. The stock has returned -9.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a price-book ratio of 3.89.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.