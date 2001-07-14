Solo Brands, Inc (NYSE: DTC), ("Solo Brands" or the "Company"), a direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform for rapidly growing lifestyle brands, today announced that it plans to report its second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022, before the market opens. DTC will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

Investors and analysts who wish to participate in the call are invited to dial 844-200-6205 (international callers, please dial +1 929-526-1599) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Please reference Conference ID 434344 when prompted. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of DTC’s website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.solobrands.com.

A recorded replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until August 18, 2022. To access the telephone replay, dial 866-813-9403 (international callers, please dial +44 204 525 0658). The access code for the replay is 813602. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain available on the website for 1 year.

About Solo Brands, Inc.

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, is a DTC platform that offers innovative products which help consumers create lasting memories. Solo Brands is comprised of four unique and disruptive lifestyle brands – Solo Stove (www.solostove.com), Chubbies (www.chubbiesshorts.com), Oru Kayak (www.orukayak.com) and ISLE (www.islesurfandsup.com).

