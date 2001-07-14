HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a developmental stage digital healthcare company with a proprietary ECG telemedicine technology for heart attack detection, was selected as winner of the annual Cardiovascular Innovations (CVI) 2022 Innovation Summit and Shark Tank Competition held on July 21, 2022, in Denver, Colorado. The CVI annual conference focuses on innovative health solutions for cardiology clinicians who participate in the care of patients with coronary, peripheral and structural cardiovascular diseases.

The Company was invited to participate by CVI board member, Subhash Banerjee, MD. HeartBeam’s presentation, “Medical Grade Heart Attack Detection,” was delivered by Jon Hunt, PhD, Chief Business Officer, discussing the Company’s HeartBeam AIMI™ platform designed to aid in more precise heart attack diagnosis. HeartBeam was among several companies presenting cutting-edge technology advancements and was judged by veterans from leading companies as well as expert cardiologists.

The HeartBeam AIMI™ platform technology is anticipated to assist health care professionals in identifying patients who present with chest pain to facilitate rapid detection of a heart attack and determine an appropriate treatment regimen. Chest pain is the second most common reason for an emergency department visit, with high costs associated with these visits. HeartBeam’s technology may offer more accurate heart attack detection to triage patients and expedite treatment. The HeartBeam technology platform has not yet been evaluated by the FDA and is not approved for clinical use in the USA or other global geographies.

“We are proud that HeartBeam has been recognized for our unique approach to heart attack diagnosis,” said Branislav Vajdic, CEO and founder of HeartBeam. “Our goal is to provide a solution that offers both healthcare professionals and patients peace of mind regarding their diagnosis and treatment plan.”

About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a development stage digital healthcare company with proprietary ECG telemedicine technology that will redefine the way high risk cardiovascular patients are diagnosed in an ambulatory setting at any time and any place. Its breakthrough solution employs a reusable, credit card sized, 3D vector ECG recording device and cloud-based software capable of assisting a physician in diagnosing a wide range of cardiovascular disease. HeartBeam is initially focusing on a huge unmet need of helping diagnose heart attacks in patients outside of a medical institution. No single lead ECG technology can offer this value to patients and their physicians. This underserved market is several times larger than the cardiac arrhythmia detection market based on the prevalence of patients with coronary artery disease at high risk of heart attack. For more information, visit www.heartbeam.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our in our Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

