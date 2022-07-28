TRUST CO OF OKLAHOMA recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 116 stocks valued at a total of $212.00Mil. The top holdings were VGT(10.45%), VFH(5.88%), and AAPL(5.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TRUST CO OF OKLAHOMA’s top five trades of the quarter.

TRUST CO OF OKLAHOMA reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 4,625 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 07/28/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $269.76 per share and a market cap of $2,005.88Bil. The stock has returned -5.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-book ratio of 12.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.91 and a price-sales ratio of 10.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

TRUST CO OF OKLAHOMA reduced their investment in ARCA:VGT by 1,798 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $360.63.

On 07/28/2022, Vanguard Information Technology ETF traded for a price of $359.83 per share and a market cap of $44.85Bil. The stock has returned -11.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a price-book ratio of 7.64.

TRUST CO OF OKLAHOMA reduced their investment in NAS:PEP by 3,121 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.33.

On 07/28/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $171.32 per share and a market cap of $236.81Bil. The stock has returned 11.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-book ratio of 12.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.22 and a price-sales ratio of 2.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

TRUST CO OF OKLAHOMA reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 179 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 07/28/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $113.08 per share and a market cap of $1,492.38Bil. The stock has returned -14.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-book ratio of 5.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.64 and a price-sales ratio of 5.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

TRUST CO OF OKLAHOMA reduced their investment in NAS:AMD by 4,438 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.86.

On 07/28/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $90.795 per share and a market cap of $145.55Bil. The stock has returned -1.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-book ratio of 2.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.55 and a price-sales ratio of 6.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

