R.P. Boggs & Co. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 15 stocks valued at a total of $76.00Mil. The top holdings were GLD(11.91%), SCI(8.91%), and LHX(8.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were R.P. Boggs & Co.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 229,794-share investment in NAS:VTIP. Previously, the stock had a 7.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.9 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $50.205 per share and a market cap of $20.92Bil. The stock has returned 0.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 440,956-share investment in NYSE:GRBK. Previously, the stock had a 5.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.97 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Green Brick Partners Inc traded for a price of $26.495 per share and a market cap of $1.27Bil. The stock has returned 12.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Green Brick Partners Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-book ratio of 1.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.92 and a price-sales ratio of 0.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 63,384-share investment in ARCA:ZROZ. Previously, the stock had a 5.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $112.58 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $111.43 per share and a market cap of $491.68Mil. The stock has returned -26.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 165,776-share investment in NAS:IESC. Previously, the stock had a 4.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.3 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, IES Holdings Inc traded for a price of $33 per share and a market cap of $679.76Mil. The stock has returned -36.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IES Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-book ratio of 1.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.27 and a price-sales ratio of 0.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 68,381-share investment in NAS:CWST. Previously, the stock had a 3.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.32 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Casella Waste Systems Inc traded for a price of $76.09 per share and a market cap of $3.93Bil. The stock has returned 17.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Casella Waste Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 95.12, a price-book ratio of 9.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.14 and a price-sales ratio of 4.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

