NOTICE TO DISREGARD - Henry Crown and Company

2 minutes ago
CHICAGO, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Petros Pharmaceuticals to be Acquired by Henry Crown and Company for $3.25 per share” issued July 28, 2022, over GlobeNewswire.

