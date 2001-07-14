The new GUESS Fall-Winter 2022 advertising campaign sees the brand off to explore the history-steeped streets of Granada, Spain.

GUESS Heads to Granada for the 2022 Fall/Winter Advertising Campaign (Photo: Business Wire)

The FW22 campaign is immortalized through the lens of fashion photographer Tatiana Gerusova, under the guidance of GUESS?, Inc.’s Chief Creative Officer, Paul Marciano. The new campaign features a sizzling lineup: German-born, Polish fashion model Kim+Dammer, Serbian model Nina+Kosti%26%23263%3B, Spanish model Lidia+Santos, Italian model Mario+Ermito, and French model Xavier+Grey.

GUESS Women

The campaign showcases an enticing array of GUESS pieces, highlighting must-have accessories and elevated animal and botanical prints. The collection brings a fresh and youthful breeze of contemporary color and style to grey winter days.

Against the alluring continental backdrop of the Moorish Alhambra Palace and the ancient Arabic quarter of Albaicín, we see the GUESS woman enveloped in ravishing, cosmopolitan looks. The collection includes striking two-piece pant sets and flirty skirt suits, hour-glass sweater dresses, and shimmering, pleated gowns, all teamed with statement-making winter coats, cozy knits, waist-nipping belts, and sassy high-heel boots.

The FW22 GUESS Women’s collection and campaign work to showcase a modern yet timeless offering that embraces the female spirit of glamour and independence. Ranging from an assortment of warm-and-fuzzy color swatches including pretty pastels, bright blues, and autumnal reds, to time-honored neutrals, like beige, cream, brown, grey and khaki, the line offers a range of color for all season long.

GUESS Men

From boyishly causal to effortlessly smart, the GUESS man steps out in everything from ever-cool leather and denim to flashes of tie-dye, and boy-next-door checks. Rounding out the collection, the line incorporates camouflage pants, elegant sweaters, impeccably tailored coats, puffer jackets and rugged parkas. With the season’s eclectic range of footwear, accessories, and color tones, which range from classic blues, and earthy hues, to flashes of yellow, peach and pastel, the collection will appeal to both the elegant man-about-town and the eternal wanderer.

“I absolutely love this collection and location, it’s so spellbinding,” said Chief Creative Officer, Paul Marciano. “Granada’s mix of Baroque, Moorish, and Renaissance architecture creates a really striking contrast with the warm colors and contemporary look and feel of the Fall-Winter offering. It’s a place of unique and iconic beauty, where tradition, the past and present merge together, an element that really embodies the glamorous and timeless essence of GUESS.”

Look out for the 2022 GUESS Fall-Winter advertising campaign in leading international fashion and lifestyle magazines, GUESS stores and online.

About GUESS?, Inc.

