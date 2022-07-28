NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 253 stocks valued at a total of $1.46Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.41%), MSFT(2.62%), and SCHB(2.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 422,756-share investment in NAS:EPAY. Previously, the stock had a 1.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.71 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Bottomline Technologies Inc traded for a price of $56.99 per share and a market cap of $2.59Bil. The stock has returned 49.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bottomline Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 84.36 and a price-sales ratio of 4.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 77,976 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 643,954. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.51.

On 07/28/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $48.0039 per share and a market cap of $29.23Bil. The stock has returned -8.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a price-book ratio of 3.50.

During the quarter, NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 19,104 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 161,464. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/28/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $121.89 per share and a market cap of $1,231.51Bil. The stock has returned -33.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.41, a price-book ratio of 9.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.21 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:RMD by 8,551 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $213.36.

On 07/28/2022, ResMed Inc traded for a price of $243.565 per share and a market cap of $35.46Bil. The stock has returned -8.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ResMed Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.64, a price-book ratio of 10.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.68 and a price-sales ratio of 10.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, NORTH STAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 27,370 shares of NAS:SSNC for a total holding of 501,058. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.47.

On 07/28/2022, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc traded for a price of $57.73 per share and a market cap of $14.68Bil. The stock has returned -22.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-book ratio of 2.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.52 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

