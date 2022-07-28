Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 59 stocks valued at a total of $273.00Mil. The top holdings were VB(7.78%), BRK.B(7.42%), and SCHD(5.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 113,708 shares. The trade had a 3.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.45.

On 07/28/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $104.065 per share and a market cap of $83.20Bil. The stock has returned -9.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. bought 187,291 shares of NAS:VTIP for a total holding of 194,336. The trade had a 3.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.9.

On 07/28/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $50.15 per share and a market cap of $20.99Bil. The stock has returned 1.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VTEB by 128,475 shares. The trade had a 2.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.99.

On 07/28/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.965 per share and a market cap of $18.26Bil. The stock has returned -6.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 55,600 shares in ARCA:NYF, giving the stock a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.7 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, iShares New York Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $53.66 per share and a market cap of $528.36Mil. The stock has returned -6.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 25,910 shares in ARCA:MUB, giving the stock a 1.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $106.41 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.28 per share and a market cap of $29.50Bil. The stock has returned -6.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

