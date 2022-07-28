CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 148 stocks valued at a total of $461.00Mil. The top holdings were GIB(7.04%), NOA(5.24%), and ABBV(4.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 101,491 shares in NYSE:SHEL, giving the stock a 1.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.16 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Shell PLC traded for a price of $51.3983 per share and a market cap of $187.75Bil. The stock has returned 34.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.11 and a price-sales ratio of 0.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 64,954 shares in NYSE:C, giving the stock a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.08 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $52.21 per share and a market cap of $100.82Bil. The stock has returned -20.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-book ratio of 0.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought 939 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 145,560. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 07/28/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $113.54 per share and a market cap of $1,487.90Bil. The stock has returned -17.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-book ratio of 5.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.59 and a price-sales ratio of 5.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought 18,825 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 94,218. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.21.

On 07/28/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $85.51 per share and a market cap of $98.69Bil. The stock has returned -71.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-book ratio of 4.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.93 and a price-sales ratio of 3.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought 44,323 shares of NAS:PARA for a total holding of 87,956. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.59.

On 07/28/2022, Paramount Global traded for a price of $24.255 per share and a market cap of $15.76Bil. The stock has returned -39.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Paramount Global has a price-earnings ratio of 3.92, a price-book ratio of 0.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.91 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

